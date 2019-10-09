A precious pearl of the sea Nacre forms the heart of a pearl's beauty. It is the beautiful crystalline shine that gives pearls their lustre, the iridescence that has beguiled mankind for generations.

Sarp Yachts has named its next generation yacht after this highly prized, strong and resilient treasure. Nacre 55 is a sleek, luminous yacht with every luxury imaginable. Its technological superiority is matched by the beauty of its hand-worked craftsmanship, including exquisite inlays of lustrous nacre throughout the interior. Layers of elegant opulence to create your own pearl of the sea.



Nacre 55mt can accommodate 12 guests in six cabins, including a vast full beam Master Suite on the main deck with private Office and walk in closet, two full-beam VIP Cabins with double bed, two Guest Cabins with twin bed and pull-man beds and one Guest Cabin with double bed.



