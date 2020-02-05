Sycara IV is a 46m custom built motor yacht from US shipyard Burger Boat. Built in 2009, Sycara IV’s design was inspired by the grace and splendour of 1920s Fantail Cruisers.

Sycara IV was a culmination of the owners’ dreams to have a family yacht in which to explore America and its surrounding waters such as the Great Lakes. The motor yacht, which has a relatively shallow draft and excellent sea-keeping characteristics, also makes regular trips to the Bahamas and Caribbean.

Bruce King designed the hull with classic schooner bow and fantail stern, and the yacht’s exterior styling and engineering is the work of the Burger Design Team.

Sycara IV’s elegant interior features Macassar Ebony, glossy white surfaces, and teak and Sycamore flooring with wool carpeting.

Accommodation comprises an owner’s suite with king-size bed and leather nightstands, and three luxurious guest rooms.

With twin Caterpillar engines, Sycara IV can reach a top speed of 15 knots.

