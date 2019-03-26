Read online now
Nafisa is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna and most recently refitted in 2019.

Design

Nafisa measures 33.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 200 tonnes.

Nafisa has a wood hull.

Model

Nafisa is a semi-custom Admiral 32 model.

Other yachts based on this Admiral 32 semi-custom model include: Maidomo, Admiral 32 no.121.

Performance and Capabilities

Nafisa has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by 8v 4000 m70 diesel engines

Nafisa has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by 8v 4000 m70 diesel engines.

Nafisa has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Nafisa accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nafisa flies the flag of Italian.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8m

crew:

6

draft:

2.1m
