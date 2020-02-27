Nahar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Nahar measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.13 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Gulf Craft.

Performance and Capabilities

Nahar has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,050 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nahar accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.