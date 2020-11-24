Nahema 120 is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2017 by H2X Yachts & Ships.

Nahema 120 is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2017 by H2X Yachts & Ships.

Design

Nahema 120 measures 35.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 14.32 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Nahema 120 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vaton Design.

Her interior design is by Franck Darnet Design.

Nahema 120 also features naval architecture by Vaton Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Nahema 120 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nahema 120 has a fuel capacity of 16,600 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nahema 120 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nahema 120 is MCA compliant

Nahema 120 is a RV class yacht.