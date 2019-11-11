Read online now
Length 28.3m
Year 2018

Nahita

2018

Sail Yacht

Nahita is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2018 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Nahita measures 28.3 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.2 feet and a beam of 6.65 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Wally.

Nahita also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Accommodation

Nahita accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

cabins:

3

beam:

6.65m

crew:

2

draft:

6.2m
