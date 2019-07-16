Nahlin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by John Brown & Company in Clydebank, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Nahlin measures 91.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 12.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,356 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Nahlin has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by G.L. Watson & Co..

Her interior design is by Sir Charles Allom.

Nahlin also features naval architecture by G.L. Watson & Co..

Performance and Capabilities

Nahlin has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Nahlin accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 47 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nahlin has a hull NB of 540.

Nahlin is a LR class yacht.