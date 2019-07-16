Nahlin
Motor Yacht
Nahlin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by John Brown & Company in Clydebank, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Nahlin measures 91.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 12.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,356 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Nahlin has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by G.L. Watson & Co..
Her interior design is by Sir Charles Allom.
Nahlin also features naval architecture by G.L. Watson & Co..
Performance and Capabilities
Nahlin has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Nahlin accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 47 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nahlin has a hull NB of 540.
Nahlin is a LR class yacht.