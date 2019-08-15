NAIA is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain.

NAIA is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain.

Design

NAIA measures 73.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.8 feet and a beam of 13.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,038 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

NAIA has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Her interior design is by Mark Berryman.

NAIA also features naval architecture by BMT Nigel Gee and Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

NAIA has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

NAIA has a fuel capacity of 342,690 litres.

She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

NAIA accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 27 crew members.

Other Specifications

NAIA is MCA compliant, her hull NB is NB-700.

NAIA is a Lloyds Register class yacht.