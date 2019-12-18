Najade is a custom motor yacht launched in 1965 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2003.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Najade measures 28.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Najade has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Performance and Capabilities

Najade has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Najade has a fuel capacity of 13,600 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Najade accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Najade is MCA compliant

Najade is a LR class yacht.