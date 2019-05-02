Najiba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Najiba measures 58.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 11.03 feet.

Her exterior design is by Vitruvius Ltd.

Her interior design is by Claudio Cicconetti.

Najiba also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects and Philippe Briand.

Performance and Capabilities

Najiba has a fuel capacity of 90,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.

Accommodation

Najiba accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Najiba has a hull NB of 699.