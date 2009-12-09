Namaste
Motor Yacht
Namaste is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Tamsen Yachts.
Design
Namaste measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes.
Namaste has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tamsen Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Namaste has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Namaste has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Namaste accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Namaste is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 41-01.