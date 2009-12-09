Namaste is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Tamsen Yachts.

Namaste is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Tamsen Yachts.

Design

Namaste measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes.

Namaste has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tamsen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Namaste has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Namaste has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Namaste accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Namaste is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 41-01.