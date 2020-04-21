Nameless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Mondomarine , in Italy.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Nameless measures 40.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.48 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 351 tonnes.

Nameless has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Nameless also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Nameless has a top speed of 18.80 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Nameless has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nameless accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.