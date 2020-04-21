Length 40.97m
Year 2013
Nameless
2013|
Motor Yacht
Nameless is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Mondomarine , in Italy.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Nameless measures 40.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.48 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 351 tonnes.
Nameless has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.
Nameless also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Nameless has a top speed of 18.80 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.
Nameless has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Nameless accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.