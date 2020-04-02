Nami is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2010.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Nami measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 5.83 feet.

Nami has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Nami also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini.

Accommodation

Nami accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nami flies the flag of the UK.