Namoh is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Namoh measures 38.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.

Namoh has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.

Namoh also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Namoh has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Namoh has a fuel capacity of 32,200 litres, and a water capacity of 3,790 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Namoh accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Namoh is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 4750.

Namoh is an ABS - A1 Yachting Service - AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.