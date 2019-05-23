Nanook
1996|
Motor Yacht
Nanook is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Codecasa.
Design
Nanook measures 48.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 596 tonnes.
Nanook has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.
Nanook also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Nanook has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Nanook is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Codecasa.
Design
Nanook measures 48.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 596 tonnes.
Nanook has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.
Nanook also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Nanook has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Nanook has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,450 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Nanook accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nanook has a hull NB of F.60.