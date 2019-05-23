Nanook is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Codecasa.

Nanook is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Codecasa.

Design

Nanook measures 48.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 596 tonnes.

Nanook has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Nanook also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Nanook has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nanook has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nanook accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nanook has a hull NB of F.60.