Nanou is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Nanou measures 30.23 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes.

Nanou has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Nanou also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Nanou has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nanou has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,100 litres.

She also has a range of 2,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nanou accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nanou is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BT 10.

Nanou is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.