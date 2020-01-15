Naos is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by CCYD.

Naos is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by CCYD.

Design

Naos measures 32.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres.

Naos has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Naos also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Naos has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Naos has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Naos accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.