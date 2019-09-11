Nariida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Concordia.

Nariida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Concordia.

Design

Nariida measures 32.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Nariida has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Nariida also features naval architecture by Luca Brenta & Co.

Performance and Capabilities

Nariida has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nariida has a fuel capacity of 1,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

Nariida accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.