Length 27.25m
Year 2009

Naseem

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Naseem is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Dominator .

Bespoke finally has a meaning.

Design

Naseem measures 27.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Naseem has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.

Naseem also features naval architecture by Dominator .

Performance and Capabilities

Naseem has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Naseem accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Naseem flies the flag of British.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.6m

crew:

4

draft:

2.5m
