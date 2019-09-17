Length 27.25m
Naseem is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Dominator .
Design
Naseem measures 27.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.
Naseem has a GRP hull.Her exterior design and interior design is by Team 4 Design.
Naseem also features naval architecture by Dominator .
Performance and Capabilities
Naseem has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Naseem accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Naseem flies the flag of British.