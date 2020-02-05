Naseem is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Naseem measures 47.00 metres in length and has a beam of 9.00 feet.

Naseem has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Naseem also features naval architecture by Omega Architects.

Accommodation

Naseem accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.