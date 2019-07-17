Nashira is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Admiral - The Italian Sea Group and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Nashira measures 25.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Nashira has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Luca Dini.

Nashira also features naval architecture by Admiral.

Performance and Capabilities

Nashira has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Nashira has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nashira accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nashira has a hull NB of 116.