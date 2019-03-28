Read online now
Nashira II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Nashira II measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.80 metres and a beam of 8.38 metres.

Nashira II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Nashira II also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Nashira II has a top speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Nashira II has a fuel capacity of 18,300 litres, and a water capacity of 8,200 litres.

Accommodation

Nashira II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nashira II has a hull NB of 120/01.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

15Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

8.38m

crew:

6

draft:

3.8m
