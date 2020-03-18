Nassima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Acico Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Nassima measures 49.18 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 8.79 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 472 tonnes.

Nassima has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Olivier van Meer.

Her interior design is by Maja von Dewtiz.

Nassima also features naval architecture by Olivier van Meer.

Performance and Capabilities

Nassima has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Nassima accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Nassima has a hull NB of 3196.