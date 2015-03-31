Natali of Monaco is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Natali of Monaco is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Natali of Monaco measures 33.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 metres and a beam of 7.39 metres.

Natali of Monaco has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Natali of Monaco also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Natali of Monaco is a semi-custom Sunseeker 34M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 34M semi-custom model include: Samara B, Black and White, Sunseeker 34 #10, Jiva, Le Volpi, Arabella II, Ira.

Performance and Capabilities

Natali of Monaco has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Natali of Monaco has a fuel capacity of 14,450 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Natali of Monaco is MCA compliant