Natalia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Natalia measures 30.48 metres in length and has a beam of 6.58 feet.

Natalia has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Natalia has a fuel capacity of 13,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Natalia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.