Natalia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Natalia measures 36.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.42 feet.

Natalia has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

Natalia also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Natalia is a semi-custom PJ 120 model.

The PJ 120 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a line of 37 metre motor yachts designed to be at the helm of eye-catching innovation and powerful performance. The range features interior design by Nuvolari & Lenard while each owner's personality and specific requirements can be incorporated into the design. The PJ 120 series combines the attractive style of an open yacht while producing the space and usability of a flybridge yacht.

Other yachts based on this PJ 120 semi-custom model include: Anna J, Izumi, Stanley, DB9, Birgitta, Hush, Vitamin, BW.

Performance and Capabilities

Natalia has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots.

Natalia has a fuel capacity of 25,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,596 litres.

Accommodation

Natalia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Natalia has a hull NB of PJ 238.

Natalia is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.