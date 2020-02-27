Nataly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

Nataly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Nataly measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Nataly has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Nataly also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Nataly has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nataly has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nataly accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nataly has a hull NB of BC101.

Nataly is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.