Nati Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Nati Too measures 29.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 7.11 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 169 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Nati Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Nati Too has a top speed of 24.00 knots.

Nati Too has a fuel capacity of 11,800 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Nati Too accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nati Too is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.