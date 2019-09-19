We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Nati Tre
2008|
Motor Yacht
Nati Tre is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line .
Design
Nati Tre measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Nati Tre has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Nati Tre also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Nati Tre has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Nati Tre . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nati Tre has a hull NB of 112/17.