Natica is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Broward Marine.

Design

Natica measures 32.92 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak over aluminum.

Natica has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Natica also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Natica has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Natica has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres.

Accommodation

Natica accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.