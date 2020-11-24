Natica is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Natica measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Natica has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Natica also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Natica has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Natica has a fuel capacity of 18,340 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

Natica accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.