Naughty By Nature is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi in Sabaugia, Italy.

Design

Naughty By Nature measures 32.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Naughty By Nature has a GRP hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Naughty By Nature also features naval architecture by Giovanni Arrabito.

Performance and Capabilities

Naughty By Nature has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Naughty By Nature has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Naughty By Nature accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Naughty By Nature has a hull NB of 105/1.

Naughty By Nature flies the flag of Isle of Man.