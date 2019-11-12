We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Naukrator
2006|
Motor Yacht
Naukrator is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Astondoa.
Design
Naukrator measures 31.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.02 metres and a beam of 7.03 metres.
Naukrator has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Naukrator also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Model
Naukrator is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.
Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Celtic Dawn, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah, Kirios.
Performance and Capabilities
Naukrator has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Naukrator has a fuel capacity of 12,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.
Accommodation
Naukrator accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.