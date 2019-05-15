Naumachos 105 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Cantiere Navale di Pesaro.

Design

Naumachos 105 measures 32.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 7.9 feet.

Naumachos 105 has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Sergio Cutolo.

Her interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Performance and Capabilities

Naumachos 105 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Naumachos 105 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Cantiere Navale di Pesaro.

Design

Naumachos 105 measures 32.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 7.9 feet.

Naumachos 105 has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Sergio Cutolo.

Her interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Performance and Capabilities

Naumachos 105 has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Naumachos 105 has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,999 litres.

Accommodation

Naumachos 105 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.