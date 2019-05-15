Read online now
Length 24.99m
Year 2011

Naumachos 82'

Motor Yacht

Naumachos 82' is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Cantiere Navale di Pesaro.

Design

Naumachos 82' measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Naumachos 82' also features naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo.

Performance and Capabilities

Naumachos 82' has a fuel capacity of 8,790 litres, and a water capacity of 660 litres.

Accommodation

Naumachos 82' accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Naumachos 82' is MCA compliant

Naumachos 82' is a RINA, Regenerational craft directive 94/25/CE Category "A" or rina class class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

7.01m

crew:

-

draft:

2.44m
