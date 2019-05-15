We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.99m
Year 2011
Naumachos 82'
Motor Yacht
Naumachos 82' is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Cantiere Navale di Pesaro.
Design
Naumachos 82' measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.
Naumachos 82' also features naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo.
Performance and Capabilities
Naumachos 82' has a fuel capacity of 8,790 litres, and a water capacity of 660 litres.
Accommodation
Naumachos 82' accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Naumachos 82' is MCA compliant
Naumachos 82' is a RINA, Regenerational craft directive 94/25/CE Category "A" or rina class class yacht.