Nauta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Design

Nauta measures 33 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 221 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Nauta has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Her interior design is by Paszkowski.

Nauta also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Nauta has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nauta has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nauta accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nauta has a hull NB of 10177.

Nauta is an ABS,AMS & RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Portugal.