Nauta Air 115 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Cantiere delle Marche.

Design

Nauta Air 115 measures 35.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet.

Nauta Air 115 has a steel hull.

Model

Nauta Air 115 is a semi-custom CDM Nauta Air 115' model.

Performance and Capabilities

Nauta Air 115 has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Nauta Air 115 has a fuel capacity of 70,023 litres, and a water capacity of 10,977 litres.

Accommodation

Nauta Air 115 accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nauta Air 115 is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of TBD.