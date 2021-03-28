Read online now
Length 37.2m
Year 2008

Nautilus is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Nord Winds.

Design

Nautilus measures 37.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 7.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes.

Nautilus has a wood hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Robert Delus.

Nautilus also features naval architecture by Nord Winds.

Performance and Capabilities

Nautilus has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Nautilus accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nautilus is a Commercial MYBA Terms class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkey.

Build Team

