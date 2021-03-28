Length 37.2m
Year 2008
Nautilus
Sail Yacht
Nautilus is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Nord Winds.
Design
Nautilus measures 37.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 7.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes.
Nautilus has a wood hull.Her exterior design and interior design is by Robert Delus.
Nautilus also features naval architecture by Nord Winds.
Performance and Capabilities
Nautilus has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Nautilus accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nautilus is a Commercial MYBA Terms class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkey.