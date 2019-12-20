The 73m M/Y Grace E was custom built in 2013 by Picchiotti, the motor yacht brand of the Perini Navi group of companies. The yacht's interior was been designed by Remi Tessier and has exterior styling by Philippe Briand.

Nautilus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Picchiotti in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Nautilus measures 73.30 feet in length and has a beam of 13.3 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,590 tonnes.

Nautilus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Philippe Briand.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Nautilus also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Nautilus has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin azipods propulsion system

Nautilus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Picchiotti in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Nautilus measures 73.30 feet in length and has a beam of 13.3 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,590 tonnes.

Nautilus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Philippe Briand.

Her interior design is by Remi Tessier.

Nautilus also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Nautilus has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin azipods propulsion system.

Nautilus has a fuel capacity of 185,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 7,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nautilus accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nautilus is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2189.

Nautilus is a Lloyds Register class yacht.