Navetta 27 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2017 by CCN in Carrara, Italy.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

Navetta 27 measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

Navetta 27 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Navetta 27 also features naval architecture by CCN.

Performance and Capabilities

Navetta 27 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Navetta 27 has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.