Navetta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Navetta measures 30.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Navetta has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Navetta has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,300 litres.

Accommodation

Navetta accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Navetta flies the flag of Malta.