Naviga is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1987 by Orenstein & Koppel .

Design

Naviga measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Naviga has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Naviga has a fuel capacity of 13,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Naviga accommodates up to 15 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.