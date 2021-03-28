Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 31m
Year 1987

Naviga

1987

|

Sail Yacht

Naviga is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1987 by Orenstein & Koppel .

Design

Naviga measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Naviga has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Naviga is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1987 by Orenstein & Koppel .

Design

Naviga measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Naviga has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Naviga has a fuel capacity of 13,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Naviga accommodates up to 15 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

15
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

6

beam:

7m

crew:

2

draft:

3.2m
Featured Events