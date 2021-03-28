We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 31m
Year 1987
Naviga
1987|
Sail Yacht
Naviga is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1987 by Orenstein & Koppel .
Design
Naviga measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.
Naviga has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Naviga is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1987 by Orenstein & Koppel .
Design
Naviga measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.
Naviga has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Naviga has a fuel capacity of 13,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
Accommodation
Naviga accommodates up to 15 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.