Length 36m
Year 1941
Navigator
1941|
Motor Yacht
Navigator is a custom motor yacht launched in 1941 by Nakskov.
Design
Navigator measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Navigator has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Navigator has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.
Navigator has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
Accommodation
Navigator accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Navigator flies the flag of Danish.