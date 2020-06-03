Navigator is a custom motor yacht launched in 1941 by Nakskov.

Design

Navigator measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Navigator has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Navigator has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Navigator has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Navigator accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Navigator flies the flag of Danish.