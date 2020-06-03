Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36m
Year 1941

Navigator

1941

|

Motor Yacht

Navigator is a custom motor yacht launched in 1941 by Nakskov.

Design

Navigator measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Navigator has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Navigator has a top speed of 9.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Navigator has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Navigator accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Navigator flies the flag of Danish.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

9Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

7m

crew:

4

draft:

2m
Other Nakskov yacht
Featured Events