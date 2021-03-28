Nazar is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Calixas Yachts.

Nazar is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Calixas Yachts.

Design

Nazar measures 32.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 272 tonnes.

Nazar has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Nazar also features naval architecture by Gregory Marshall .

Model

Nazar is a semi-custom Calixas C2 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Nazar has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nazar has a fuel capacity of 24,900 litres, and a water capacity of 5,050 litres.

She also has a range of 3,030 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nazar accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nazar is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C105-501.