Nazenin V is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by RMK Marine.

Design

Nazenin V measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 430 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Nazenin V has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Nazenin V also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Nazenin V has a top speed of 14.25 knots and a cruising speed of 12.60 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Nazenin V has a fuel capacity of 45,400 litres, and a water capacity of 14,400 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nazenin V accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Nazenin V is MCA compliant. She has a Flag Blue hull, whose NB is 70.

Nazenin V is an ABS, Maltese Cross A1, +AMS, Commercial Yachting Service class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.