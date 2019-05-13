The Turquoise Vitruvius exemplifies both power and strength while maintaining flawless, fluid and dynamic lines. Her signature Vitruvius plumb line bow gives her the longest length waterline possible, and her main lines are parallel to the waterline and completely uninterrupted.

The superstructure is balanced, compact and accentuates her dynamic design when contrasted with her very long and expansive aft terraces.



The colour pallette of the Turquoise 80m is metallic blue to reflect the sky and ocean enable her to perfectly blend in to her surroundings.

Designed to exceed the owner’s wishes, the layout is centered on the owner’s apartments. A vast stateroom on the upper deck with a sea view is coupled with a private lounge, and an office and featuring a wrap around private terrace with jacuzzi and direct access to the helipad.

The main deck hosts 6 guest cabins, including two convertible VIP cabins.

An outstanding SPA area on the lower deck includes a sauna, hamam, hydrotherapy room and massage rooms, while a beautiful beach club is situated aft ready to welcome guests aboard.



The aft deck area surrounds the main swimming pool, and the 140m2 sun deck provides both shelter and sunbathing areas to suit all needs.

The exterior lines, clean and sharp, are in an harmonic relationship with the Interiors, creating a continuity through the huge windows.



The monochromatic and contemporary Interior, retrace and refuse the idea that it is required to follows trends, and it turns into a different route, creating exclusive environment, where beauty is a consequence of balance.