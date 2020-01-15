NB66 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Turquoise Yachts, in Turkey.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

NB66 measures 73.60 metres in length and has a beam of 14.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,630 tonnes.

NB66 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

NB66 also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.

Accommodation

NB66 accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

NB66 has a hull NB of NB66.