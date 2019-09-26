NB69 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Turquoise Yachts.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

NB69 measures 75.00 metres in length and has a beam of 14.00 feet.

Her exterior design is by Vallicelli Design.

NB69 also features naval architecture by Turquoise Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

NB69 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

NB69 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 21 crew members.

Other Specifications

NB69 has a hull NB of NB69.