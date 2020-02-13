We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 56m
Year 2020
NB72
Motor Yacht
NB72 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Turquoise Yachts, in Turkey.
The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.
Design
NB72 measures 56.00 metres in length.Her exterior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Vickers Studio.
NB72 also features naval architecture by Hoek Design Naval Architects .
Performance and Capabilities
NB72 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .
Other Specifications
