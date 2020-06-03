We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 40.8m
Year 2015
NedShip 197
2015|
Motor Yacht
NedShip 197 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by NedShip Group, in Turkey.
Design
NedShip 197 measures 40.80 metres in length.
NedShip 197 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Orhan Celikkol.
NedShip 197 also features naval architecture by NedShip Group.
Accommodation
NedShip 197 accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
NedShip 197 has a hull NB of 197.